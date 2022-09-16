Rockford Museum hosting fundraiser

By WIFR newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum will host a fundraiser on Saturday, September 17 from 4 - 6 p.m. at 411 Kent Street.

Tickets start of at $30, there will also be food, live music and free first floor tours.

The museum has been operating since 1942, all donations will go towards repairing the museum.

Many parts of the museum, specifically the roof, has sustained significant damage and it is expected to be complete by November.

“Anytime you have historic house maintenance there’s a lot of specific rules you have to follow. Whenever we redo plaster work or repainting or we do a new roof we have to keep it in the guidelines of that historic framework” said executive director Samantha Hochmann.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews said the incident happened just after 7:00 p.m. near Harlem Center Road and U.S. Route 20.
Couple critically hurt, airlifted to hospital after house explosion in rural Freeport
Photo of the casino
Hard Rock Casino employees to see a boom in their bank account
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say
Freeport house explosion shakes neighborhood
GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion

Latest News

SAFE-T Act and law enforcement
NITAB plans training classes for officers on SAFE-T act
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store opens its doors
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store opens its doors
Tom DeVore speaks during a press conference in Markham on September 15, 2022.
DeVore criticizes AG Raoul for not blocking SAFE-T Act from becoming law
Hibbett is currently being held in Winnebago County jail.
Rockford man gets nearly 8 years for semi-automatic weapon