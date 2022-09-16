Rockford Museum hosting fundraiser

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum will host a fundraiser on Saturday, September 17 from 4 - 6 p.m. at 411 Kent Street.

Tickets start of at $30, there will also be food, live music and free first floor tours.

The museum has been operating since 1942, all donations will go towards repairing the museum.

Many parts of the museum, specifically the roof, has sustained significant damage and it is expected to be complete by November.

“Anytime you have historic house maintenance there’s a lot of specific rules you have to follow. Whenever we redo plaster work or repainting or we do a new roof we have to keep it in the guidelines of that historic framework” said executive director Samantha Hochmann.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.