Remaining warm with storms at times; severe potential Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Highs on Friday across the Stateline near or just above 80° are not too shabby especially for mid-September. While we do have a warming trend, for now, more fall-like temperatures aren’t far away for those looking for that type of weather. We really do have something for everybody here along with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

WEEKEND FORECAST

The forecast for tonight looks pleasant overall and calls for partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the low-to-mid 60s around here. Saturday overall looks pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-to-mid 80s for most of us. While it’s possible (especially well west of Rockford) that a stray light sprinkle or shower is possible, the daytime will be dry. On a more widespread basis, more scattered rain chances go up in the late evening and into the night.

Minus a stray shower or two, most of the rain will hold off until late Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be above normal in the lower 80s around here. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Thinking well into the evening and the overnight hours around here is when a line of showers and isolated thunderstorms will move through. These won’t be the most organized in nature and will remain somewhat scattered. Some spots may see quick downpours and some may remain completely dry. The severe threat for these is very low but a quick downpour or two is possible in spots.

Showers and some storms are possible late Saturday, overnight into early Sunday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A few showers and storms are possible late Saturday, overnight into early Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Sunday will be the day to keep an eye on as the Storm Prediction Center has placed the Stateline either under a level one Marginal Risk or level two Slight Risk for severe weather. This will be for Sunday night and overnight into Monday. The stage will be set for a severe potential because the daytime Sunday looks dry and sunny for the most part with high temperatures in the mid-80s. With the sunshine and some moisture present in our atmosphere, a small severe risk is in place for Sunday night.

After an early morning rain chance, the daytime Sunday will be dry and sunny setting the stage for storms at night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Storms, some severe are possible late on Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The exact timing is still uncertain but our current thinking is Sunday right before sunset and into the night has the highest rain chances. Should a storm turn severe, gusty winds and small hail look to be the biggest threats right now. We’ll be tracking this storm chance throughout the weekend so stay tuned.

HEATING UP TO END SUMMER

Astronomical summer looks to go out with a bang when it comes to heat and humidity around the region. With an upper-level ridge that will continue building in our atmosphere, our temperatures will continue getting warmer after Monday. A small rain chance exists early Monday morning then again very late but the daytime looks to be dry with highs in the low-to-mid 80s again.

Then on Tuesday and Wednesday, it’s looking increasingly more likely that we’ll make a run for 90° again around here. Not to mention that will be getting into a bit more moist atmosphere on those days. This means that it’ll feel increasingly more humid on those days. A few short upper-level waves will try to move through the Midwest on those days so late Monday and again on Tuesday will have small rain chances with it. Otherwise, you can plan for Tuesday and Wednesday to be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Into next week, we'll turn increasingly hotter and somewhat more humid. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We'll make a run to 90° on a couple of occasions Tuesday and Wednesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

TURNING FALL-LIKE ON TIME

Late Wednesday and into Thursday, computer forecast models are calling on a strong cold front to move through here. While rain chances beyond Wednesday look slim at this time, a cool down is looking likely. Our daily high temperatures will drop by nearly 20° starting Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and then in the upper 60s for Friday and into next Saturday. Thursday, September 22 is also the Fall Equinox, which is the official start of Fall.

After a cold front, the first day of Fall looks to feel exactly like it. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

