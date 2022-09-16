Police find large cache of illegal weapons, drugs from cartel in federal bust

Police in Washington announced a major seizure of illegal weapons.
Police in Washington announced a major seizure of illegal weapons.(Yakima Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAKIMA, Wash. (Gray News) - Authorities in Washington say they seized multiple illegal weapons and drugs from a cartel in Mexico in a recent bust.

The Yakima Police Department teamed up with the U.S. Homeland Security Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in serving federal search warrants on Sept. 9.

Authorities said while serving a search warrant, they found a large cache of weapons and seized 27 high-powered rifles, nine handguns, and two shotguns.

Special agents said they also found cash, methamphetamine and fentanyl during the operation with search warrants tied to an investigation into the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Police said the cartel is attempting to operate in Yakama and stealing high-end late model vehicles for use in smuggling drugs throughout the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews said the incident happened just after 7:00 p.m. near Harlem Center Road and U.S. Route 20.
Couple critically hurt, airlifted to hospital after house explosion in rural Freeport
Photo of the casino
Hard Rock Casino employees to see a boom in their bank account
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say
Freeport house explosion shakes neighborhood
GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion

Latest News

Some area lawmakers say the SAFE-T Act will make the community safer, but others think it will...
Boone County Board approves resolution to repeal SAFE-T- Act
Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas reacts during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball...
Sun stay alive, beat Aces 105-76 in Game 3 of WNBA Finals
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
Mourners wait for hours, miles to farewell Queen Elizabeth
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows former Kansas...
FBI arrests former Kansas detective long accused of sexually assaulting women