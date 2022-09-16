Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store opens its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new bargain store in Rockford cut the ribbon Thursday morning, as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is officially open.

The store is located in the former Old Time Pottery building on 5830 East State Street.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet offers customers a wide variety of bargains on everything, from books, furniture to food.

The store is well-known for their discounted prices on named brands up to 70% off.

“We can stay below the average market price we’re able to do so this company is growing fast, we are able to keep our prices low for the customers. It makes it just well deserved to for everyone to come in the shop” said store team leader Scott Doenithaen.

The store also brings up to 60 new jobs.

