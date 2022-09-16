NITAB plans training classes for officers on SAFE-T act

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Law enforcement officials in Northern Illinois sound the alarm, preparing training sessions for Stateline officers on the Illinois SAFE-T Act, a law that takes effect in January.

In collaboration with Boone and Winnebago County officials, Northern Illinois Training Advisory Board leaders say their upcoming sessions make sure officers working in the field, are on the same page as the judicial circuit.

Being both a former officer and executive director of NITAB Mobile Training Unit 2, Jeff Schelling says it’s NITAB’s duty to make sure law enforcement knows how to approach an incident. With certain procedures changed, once the new law goes into effect, Schelling says it’s important officers know what they can or can’t do.

“We want to ensure we have professional instructors with integrity that will give our officers the best information possible,” said Schelling.

The training sessions will include attorneys and judges from several agencies across the state, to break down every detail.

“Then they’ll be able to go back and tell their men and women of their respected agencies, this is how its laid out,” said Schelling. “This is the process, this is who can or who can’t be detained.. and hopefully as many of the procedures as possible.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.