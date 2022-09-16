Friday morning house fire in Freeport kills one person, three dogs

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A house fire on the east side of Freeport leaves a person dead Friday morning.

Freeport Fire Chief Scott Miller said they were dispatched to the scene, at Float Avenue and Wright Street, just after 6:30. When they arrived, they found two people still in the house. Miller explained an elderly man was in the front room. He was removed through a window and found to be not breathing. Chief Miller reported the man was taken to the hospital, but later died.

A younger man, believed to be the deceased’s son, got out of the home on his own without assistance. Three dogs also died, and two others survived. The home is reported a total loss.

The fire is under investigation with state and local fire marshals.

