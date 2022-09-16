Friday morning house fire in Freeport kills one person, three dogs

One person, three dogs killed in house fire
One person, three dogs killed in house fire(WIFR)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A house fire on the east side of Freeport leaves a person dead Friday morning.

Freeport Fire Chief Scott Miller said they were dispatched to the scene, at Float Avenue and Wright Street, just after 6:30. When they arrived, they found two people still in the house. Miller explained an elderly man was in the front room. He was removed through a window and found to be not breathing. Chief Miller reported the man was taken to the hospital, but later died.

A younger man, believed to be the deceased’s son, got out of the home on his own without assistance. Three dogs also died, and two others survived. The home is reported a total loss.

The fire is under investigation with state and local fire marshals.

