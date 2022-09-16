Body camera footage, 911 audio released in Sept. 1 officer involved shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators are releasing new details surrounding a fatal September 1 officer involved shooting on Linden Road in Rockford.

In a video press release, police shared part of the 911 call made to dispatchers as well as body worn camera footage from responding officers. You can see the full video below. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Rockford Police Department released a video press release on Sept. 16 regarding the fatal officer involved shooting on Sept. 1.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force also identified the officer involved in the incident as Officer Alexander Stone.

The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force is handling the investigation.

