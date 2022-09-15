Three Rockford teens arrested in Freeport with reported stolen vehicle

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old face a slew of charges after being arrested Wednesday in Freeport.

Freeport police just after 10 p.m. located a vehicle reported stolen out of Rockford in the area of W. Beach Street and N. Waddell Avenue in Freeport.

The vehicle then took off from officers, but not before hitting a concrete barrier at the Circle K gas station at W. Galena and West avenues and racing down north on IL Route 26.

The 14-year-old driver eventually crashed into an embankment, where he and a passenger tried to escape, leading police on a foot chase.

Police caught up to the teens and took them into custody. A third male teen who stayed in the vehicle was also taken into custody.

One 14-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding juvenile warrant out of Winnebago County, and a 15-year-old male was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID card and resisting a peace officer.

