Three Rockford teens arrested in Freeport with reported stolen vehicle

Juvenile arrested by police
Juvenile arrested by police(KBJR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old face a slew of charges after being arrested Wednesday in Freeport.

Freeport police just after 10 p.m. located a vehicle reported stolen out of Rockford in the area of W. Beach Street and N. Waddell Avenue in Freeport.

The vehicle then took off from officers, but not before hitting a concrete barrier at the Circle K gas station at W. Galena and West avenues and racing down north on IL Route 26.

The 14-year-old driver eventually crashed into an embankment, where he and a passenger tried to escape, leading police on a foot chase.

Police caught up to the teens and took them into custody. A third male teen who stayed in the vehicle was also taken into custody.

One 14-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding juvenile warrant out of Winnebago County, and a 15-year-old male was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID card and resisting a peace officer.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews said the incident happened just after 7:00 p.m. near Harlem Center Road and U.S. Route 20.
Couple critically hurt, airlifted to hospital after house explosion in rural Freeport
Photo of the casino
Hard Rock Casino employees to see a boom in their bank account
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say
Breaking down what it means to be fit to stand trial in a criminal court case.
Winnebago-Boone Task Force: In-custody death resulted from a health complication

Latest News

Boylan and East boys soccer played at Swanson Stadium Wednesday night.
Boylan vs. East, Boys Soccer
Train coming through Rochelle
How the Hub City is preparing for the potential railroad strike
Impact potential railroad strike on stateline
Impact potential railroad strike on stateline
Organizers say it’s important for RVC staff to know their surroundings and if needed, make it...
Rock Valley College holds voluntary active shooter training course