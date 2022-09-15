Rockford receiving $290K in relief grants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford will be getting $290,000 in relief grants with the help of State Senator Steve Stadelman.

The grants came through the research in the Illinois Spur Economic Recovery program (RISE).

RISE allows local governments to create meaningful plans with the focus on specific initiatives and investments that supports recoveries from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Region 1 Joint Planning Commission will receive $148,916 and the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (RACVB) will receive $150,000 to promote economic growth within the community with the RISE grants.

