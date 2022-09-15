Rockford receiving $290K in relief grants

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford will be getting $290,000 in relief grants with the help of State Senator Steve Stadelman.

The grants came through the research in the Illinois Spur Economic Recovery program (RISE).

RISE allows local governments to create meaningful plans with the focus on specific initiatives and investments that supports recoveries from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Region 1 Joint Planning Commission will receive $148,916 and the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (RACVB) will receive $150,000 to promote economic growth within the community with the RISE grants.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews said the incident happened just after 7:00 p.m. near Harlem Center Road and U.S. Route 20.
Couple critically hurt, airlifted to hospital after house explosion in rural Freeport
Photo of the casino
Hard Rock Casino employees to see a boom in their bank account
The vehicle is described as a 2011-2019 dark gray Ford Explorer.
Home invasion suspects posed as utility workers, say Rockford police
Illinois income and property tax rebate checks are ready to head out the door to help people...
Six million Illinoisans will receive property, income tax rebates
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A used car shop will soon have a new home down the block from its...
Grote ‘dealer for the people’ Automotive rolls into newer, larger space

Latest News

Organizers say it’s important for RVC staff to know their surroundings and if needed, make it...
Rock Valley College holds voluntary active shooter training course
Volunteers from Kerry Foodservice and Ecolab visit the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville to help...
Volunteers rally for United Way’s Day of Giving
Smoke from western wildfires continues to be present in our atmosphere.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 9/14/2022
One of the main ways to prevent this is to have your gas-related appliances checked once a year...
Safety expert offers tips to avoid a home explosion