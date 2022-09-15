Rockford man gets nearly 8 years for semi-automatic weapon

Hibbett is currently being held in Winnebago County jail.
By WIFR Newsroom
Sep. 15, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 33-year-old sees federal prison time for illegally possessing a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

Shazariya Hibbett, was sentenced to 90 months for an incident from October 2020.

Prosecutors say Hibbett was a passenger in a vehicle that Rockford police officers attempted to stop but lost sight of in a high-speed getaway. When the driver pulled over in a residential neighborhood, Hibbett tried to ditch the gun and run but was apprehended by police a few blocks away.

Hibbett was previously convicted of multiple felony offenses and was prohibited by federal law from possessing a gun. He pleaded guilty to a charge of illegal possession of a firearm earlier this year.

