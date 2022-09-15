Rock Valley College holds voluntary active shooter training course

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 60 staff members at Rock Valley College have already taken a safety course on what to do when an active shooter is on campus.

Wednesday marked the fifth of nine sessions faculty and staff can sign up for this fall. Each course teaches participants how to respond to an active shooter situation using the ‘Run, Hide, Fight’ response: find a safe place to evacuate to, find somewhere to hide if there is no safe space and secure that area and fight the attacker if there is no other option.

Organizers say it’s important for RVC staff to know their surroundings and if needed, make it difficult for the attacker to enter a room.

“With the beautiful campus we have a lot of visitors on campus through throughout the campus so it is important that we have all of our employees trained to the best of our ability,” says Human Resources Vice President Jim Hanley.

They also got hands-on experience on how to control the bleeding. Organizers say the blood control portion is also helpful in other situations where someone could get seriously hurt.

“We’ve been getting a lot of positive reaction from faculty and staff who have been taking it. It’s better to be prepared and not need it than need it and not have it in order to make the college more prepared if this were ever to happen,” says RVC Deputy Chief of Police Michael Schoening.

“They talk about those first few seconds when you start to realize something is really really wrong. And the denial that goes with it that you think it can’t be happening in your mind creates a different explanation. But you are losing these precious seconds that you could use to take an action to save your own life,” says course participant Sara Anderson.

