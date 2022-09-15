New Edgebrook business looks to educate young culinary artists

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Edgebrook Shopping Center makes room for a new business that will provide hands-on education for those looking for a job in the culinary arts.

The new restaurant, Sonny’s Place, will be a café style and will share the space with students from the Awaken Foundation, a local news organization focused on providing at-risk youth with opportunities in the world of food.

“With hands-on experience, you can’t get that in the classroom, you know? And you don’t have that interaction with the public and with coworkers like you do in a facility such as this,” said chef Toby Thiel.

The foundation previously rented a former restaurant space on East State Street, but plans fell through.

“The owners of the imperial palace have taken the building back over as far as I understand,” said Alderperson Frank Beach.

The setback motivated the foundation to pivot, where it eventually landed the building in Edgebrook, formerly Mary’s Market. Edgebrook representatives say they’re excited to see the space bursting with activity again.

“The owner here of awaken is really, she’s filling in a gap, but she’s not only filling in a gap, she’s doing something to help people ages 15 and up,” Sandy Dingus, Marketing Coordinator for Edgebrook, told 23 News.

Sonny’s Place will open sometime in November of 2022, ready to mentor aspiring culinary artists in the area.

23 News did reach out to the Awaken Foundation Founder Jurea Crudup, but she was unavailable for comment.

