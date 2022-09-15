Illinois jobs, unemployment rate steady through summer months

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The last few months in Illinois proved to be a steady and stable job market, with minor fluctuations in job estimates and unemployment rates.

Trade, transportation and utility construction and government sectors saw the greatest influx of employees, while employers reported the most eliminations, vacancies or completions in manufacturing, professional and business services and information areas.

“The increase to statewide jobs and the continued historic decrease in continued claims levels for unemployment insurance benefits point to a strengthening Illinois labor market,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES remains committed to utilizing the tools at its disposal to connect employers and job seekers who are looking to reenter the workforce and take advantage of the job opportunities throughout the state.”

The state’s unemployment rate is slightly higher than the 3.7% national average, and in August, inched up 0.2 of a percentage point from last month’s report.

“Illinois has seen considerable improvements in its unemployment rate and has added nearly 240,000 jobs, signaling a positive long-term trajectory,” said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. “Looking ahead, DCEO will continue to provide resources and training opportunities for job seekers while continuing to attract job-creators to Illinois.”

The Illinois unemployment rate is down 1.5 percentage points from a year ago when it was at 6%.

