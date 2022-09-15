GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport.

Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the explosion.

The Cedarville Fire Protection District said all proceeds from its annual Feather Party will go to help the family as well.

Photo courtesy of GoFundMe account in couple's honor. (Jeff Kaiser)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.