GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion

Freeport house explosion shakes neighborhood
Freeport house explosion shakes neighborhood
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport.

Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the explosion.

The Cedarville Fire Protection District said all proceeds from its annual Feather Party will go to help the family as well.

Photo courtesy of GoFundMe account in couple's honor.
Photo courtesy of GoFundMe account in couple's honor.(Jeff Kaiser)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews said the incident happened just after 7:00 p.m. near Harlem Center Road and U.S. Route 20.
Couple critically hurt, airlifted to hospital after house explosion in rural Freeport
Photo of the casino
Hard Rock Casino employees to see a boom in their bank account
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say
Breaking down what it means to be fit to stand trial in a criminal court case.
Winnebago-Boone Task Force: In-custody death resulted from a health complication

Latest News

Edgebrook representatives say they’re excited to see the space bursting with activity again.
New business to open in Edgebrook
Television purchase
As ‘buy now, pay later’ plans grow, so do delinquencies
Tony Gasparini says he wants to get rid of the coroner's office credit card.
Get to know Winnebago County coroner democratic candidate
Hibbett is currently being held in Winnebago County jail.
Rockford man gets nearly 8 years for semi-automatic weapon