Boylan blanks East, extends conference winning streak

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan boys soccer has now won 24 straight NIC-10 matches after defeating East 4-0 at Swanson Stadium.

The Titans last lost a conference match on October 3, 2019 at Guilford. That match was 0-0 after regulation and overtime, before the Vikings won it in penalty kicks.

Both Boylan and East came into Wednesday’s contest off of wins. The E-Rabs hung tough with the Titans in the first half, trailing by just a goal. However, the visitors flexed their muscles early in the second half, scoring three goals in less than 15 minutes.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.