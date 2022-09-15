Boylan blanks East, extends conference winning streak

Boylan's Jovanny Millan celebrates after scoring a goal in the first half against Rockford East.
Boylan's Jovanny Millan celebrates after scoring a goal in the first half against Rockford East.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan boys soccer has now won 24 straight NIC-10 matches after defeating East 4-0 at Swanson Stadium.

The Titans last lost a conference match on October 3, 2019 at Guilford. That match was 0-0 after regulation and overtime, before the Vikings won it in penalty kicks.

Both Boylan and East came into Wednesday’s contest off of wins. The E-Rabs hung tough with the Titans in the first half, trailing by just a goal. However, the visitors flexed their muscles early in the second half, scoring three goals in less than 15 minutes.

