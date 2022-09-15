80s have returned, several more ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time since Saturday, temperatures returned to the 80s over the vast majority of the Stateline. It was also the first day since Saturday to post a temperature above normal, but it won’t be the last we see this week.

Temperatures are expected to remain well above normal for at least the next six days, with a few days potentially bordering on downright hot!

Warming’s to continue Friday amid increasingly well-organized southerly winds. Since we’ll be coming off of overnight lows around 60°, several degrees warmer than a day before, it’s reasonable to expect to add on several degrees to our high temperature Friday afternoon. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny once again, though occasional cloudiness is expected overhead, on at least a partial basis. High temperatures are likely to top out around 83°.

Plenty of sunshine is again expected Friday, though there will be occasional cloudiness as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thicker cloud cover will arrive Friday evening and overnight, though we fully expect things to remain dry for any of the high school football action set to take place.

Thicker cloud cover arrives Friday night, though no rain is expected. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday’s to start on a quiet note, though quite likely a more cloudy one. While a very isolated shower or storm may become possible in the afternoon hours, the expectation is that most, if not all of us are to stay dry throughout the day. Despite the added cloud cover, there will be at least some sun, and that will be enough to send our temperatures up to around 85°.

Skies will be a bit more cloudy Saturday afternoon, and we can't entirely rule out a stray shower or storm. However, those chances appear to be quite small. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Attention will then turn to our northwest Saturday evening, as a cold front begins to descend southeastward toward our area.

Showers and storms will fire to our north and northwest along a cold front Saturday evening. That's when we can potentially expect things to turn a bit wetter here. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll add showers and thunderstorms to our forecast as early as Saturday evening, though latest modeling suggests the better rain chances may well hold off until after midnight.

Rain chances are to increase Saturday night or early Sunday morning, though they are far from a given. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The cold front should drop through rather quickly Sunday morning. As a result, showers and thunderstorms should come to a rather quick end.

Showers should come to an end by mid to late morning Sunday, with several breaks to follow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there, many dry hours appear to be a good bet during the afternoon Sunday. In fact, it’s quite likely that a few hours of sunshine are on the table, which should again allow temperatures to reach the middle 80s.

There are to be many dry hours Sunday afternoon, and perhaps even several hours of sunshine. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The next chance, quite likely the weekend’s best, of rain comes Sunday night, as another disturbance rides along the front, which is likely to stall just to our south. While rain this go around will be more widespread, and perhaps heavier, our position north of the front will greatly limit the instability in the atmosphere. That’s why severe weather is not a concern at this stage in the game.

Rain chances ramp up once again Sunday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is to return Monday as temperatures head up to 85° for a third straight day. Heat then becomes the big story Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures remain likely to top out right around 90° each day.

