Winnebago-Boone Task Force: In-custody death resulted from a health complication

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Results of an in-custody death investigation were released Wednesday, stating no criminal charges will be filed against the corrections officer who found an inmate alone in their cell and unresponsive.

David C. Reimann was found still and not breathing in his cell in April 2022 at the Winnebago County jail. He was being housed in the medical wing at the time he was found, according to jail staff.

Reimann was taken to UWHealth, Swedish American Hospital, and despite life-saving measures, was pronounced dead. A toxicology report showed that Reimann died as a result of peritonitis caused by a ruptured ulcer.

The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task force took over the investigation in April at the request of Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana.

“Criminal charges are not appropriate and none will be filed,” Winnebago State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced his review of the investigation.

