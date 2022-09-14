Volunteers rally for United Way’s Day of Giving

SOUTHERN WISCONSIN (WIFR) - Hundreds of volunteers donned blue t-shirts on Wednesday in support of the annual Blackhawk Region of the United Way Day of Giving.

The 10th annual community action day kicked off at ABC Supply Stadium with a volunteer breakfast to get the teams ready for their neighborhood projects across southern Wisconsin and the stateline.

Teams each helped a local nonprofit achieve a project goal, sharing pictures of their accomplishments using the hashtag #LiveUnited or #DayofCaring on social media.

Members from the Blackhawk Credit Union participated in the day of service work. (United Way Blackhawk Region Facebook)

United Way’s Day of Giving is an annual “day of action,” where corporate teams work to help nonprofits and their clients with a service project of need. The day is open to all nonprofits, not just those served by the United Way.

