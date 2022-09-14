Volunteers rally for United Way’s Day of Giving
SOUTHERN WISCONSIN (WIFR) - Hundreds of volunteers donned blue t-shirts on Wednesday in support of the annual Blackhawk Region of the United Way Day of Giving.
The 10th annual community action day kicked off at ABC Supply Stadium with a volunteer breakfast to get the teams ready for their neighborhood projects across southern Wisconsin and the stateline.
Teams each helped a local nonprofit achieve a project goal, sharing pictures of their accomplishments using the hashtag #LiveUnited or #DayofCaring on social media.
United Way’s Day of Giving is an annual “day of action,” where corporate teams work to help nonprofits and their clients with a service project of need. The day is open to all nonprofits, not just those served by the United Way.
