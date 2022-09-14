Task force: Inmate at Winnebago County jail died from health complication

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Results of an in-custody death investigation are released Wednesday, stating no criminal charges will be filed.

David C. Reimann was found unresponsive in his cell in April 2022 at the Winnebago County jail. He was housed in the medical wing when he was found, according to jail staff.

After he was found, Reimann was taken to UWHealth, Swedish American Hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy showed that Reimann died as a result of peritonitis caused by a ruptured ulcer.

The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task force in April 2022 took over the investigation at the request of Winnebago County Sheriff, Gary Caruana.

“Criminal charges are not appropriate and none will be filed,” Winnebago State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced his review of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.