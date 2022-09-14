Task force: Inmate at Winnebago County jail died from health complication

Breaking down what it means to be fit to stand trial in a criminal court case.
Breaking down what it means to be fit to stand trial in a criminal court case.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Results of an in-custody death investigation are released Wednesday, stating no criminal charges will be filed.

David C. Reimann was found unresponsive in his cell in April 2022 at the Winnebago County jail. He was housed in the medical wing when he was found, according to jail staff.

After he was found, Reimann was taken to UWHealth, Swedish American Hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy showed that Reimann died as a result of peritonitis caused by a ruptured ulcer.

The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task force in April 2022 took over the investigation at the request of Winnebago County Sheriff, Gary Caruana.

“Criminal charges are not appropriate and none will be filed,” Winnebago State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced his review of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews said the incident happened just after 7:00 p.m. near Harlem Center Road and U.S. Route 20.
Couple critically hurt, airlifted to hospital after house explosion near Freeport
Photo of the casino
Hard Rock Casino employees to see a boom in their bank account
The vehicle is described as a 2011-2019 dark gray Ford Explorer.
Home invasion suspects posed as utility workers, say Rockford police
Illinois income and property tax rebate checks are ready to head out the door to help people...
Six million Illinoisans will receive property, income tax rebates
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A used car shop will soon have a new home down the block from its...
Grote ‘dealer for the people’ Automotive rolls into newer, larger space

Latest News

Boylan defeated Belvidere North 4-1 Tuesday at home.
NIC-10 Boys Soccer Tuesday
Staff shortages contribute to canceled bus routes, busier lunch periods, and less access to...
Rockford Public School staff ask for wage increases over staff shortages
Staff shortages contribute to canceled bus routes, busier lunch periods, and less access to...
Rockford Public School staff ask for wage increases over staff shortages
Crews said the incident happened just after 7:00 p.m. near Harlem Center Road and U.S. Route 20.
Couple critically hurt, airlifted to hospital after house explodes in Freeport