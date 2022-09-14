Stephenson County board meetings to stream live on Youtube
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents can now watch county board meetings from the comfort of their own homes.
Stephenson County board meetings will be streamed live on Youtube.
The county opened its official page in July 2022. Page moderators say those who subscribe to the Youtube page will be automatically updated when new videos are released.
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.