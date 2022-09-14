Significant warming trend underway, even hotter times ahead

First 90s since early August appearing increasingly likely
By Mark Henderson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After two extremely wet and cool days, sunshine made a valiant return to the Stateline Tuesday, and temperatures responded very nicely as a result.

When all was said and done, temperatures topped out at 77°, mirroring the normal high temperature for September 13. In the days ahead, temperatures will be anything but normal, as a significant pattern change evolves.

Clear skies and light or calm winds overnight will allow temperatures to fall quickly, and by the dawn’s early light Wednesday, some outlying locales may see temperatures as cool as the upper 40s.

But sunshine will be out from start to finish Wednesday, and with winds to shift slightly more southerly, temperatures should reach the lower 80s.

We will remain fairly quiet and sunny through the end of the week into the weekend
We will remain fairly quiet and sunny through the end of the week into the weekend(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday’s to feature a few more clouds by comparison, but also a slightly stronger breeze will be blowing, which should allow for temperatures to take another step in the warmer direction. Highs Thursday will reach the middle 80s, though humidity will remain manageable.

We will remain fairly quiet and sunny through the end of the week into the weekend
We will remain fairly quiet and sunny through the end of the week into the weekend(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The upper level wind pattern will be undergoing a gradual change over the next several days, which will lead to gradual warming continuing on a day to day basis. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will feature a ridge of high pressure building over the nation’s midsection, often seen a hallmark characteristic of a warm weather pattern.

We will remain warm through the weekend
We will remain warm through the weekend(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
We will remain warm through the weekend
We will remain warm through the weekend(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
We will remain warm through the weekend
We will remain warm through the weekend(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come this weekend, a trough of low pressure will dig into the westernmost part of the United States. That will result in a chilly, unsettled weekend pattern for the southwest, including California, Arizona, and Nevada, among other states. The deep trough will serve to strengthen the ridge over the eastern two-thirds of the nation, which will allow a dome of heat to become established, and eventually expand eastward.

We will remain warm through the weekend
We will remain warm through the weekend(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
We will remain warm through the weekend
We will remain warm through the weekend(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

What does all that mean for us, locally? We’re to expect temperatures to warm a degree or two by the day from 85° Friday to 86° Saturday to 87° Sunday. Once the hot air dome expands far enough eastward to directly impact us Monday, it’s fair to expect temperatures to reach the 90° mark, or even slightly above it, Monday and again on Tuesday. Longer range projections suggest the unseasonable warmth/heat may stick around through the end of next week!

More late season is heading our way and for much of the country
More late season is heading our way and for much of the country(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Hopefully, you haven’t put the summer attire away for the year, because summer appears to be far from over!

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago Co. jail 2022
Winnebago County to uphold Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’ on Jan. 1
The vehicle is described as a 2011-2019 dark gray Ford Explorer.
Home invasion suspects posed as utility workers, say Rockford police
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Belton, 37, is being held in the Boone County jail.
Belvidere man accused of luring a minor
Illinois income and property tax rebate checks are ready to head out the door to help people...
Six million Illinoisans will receive property, income tax rebates

Latest News

A dome of upper level high pressure is to bring plenty of sunshine in the days ahead, along...
Major improvements to begin Tuesday
Rain Ends
Rain Ends
Rain is to again become more widespread and heavier early Monday morning.
More rain on the way overnight, Monday
Rainfall Potential through Monday
Soggy Sunday on tap with heavy rain and cooler temperatures