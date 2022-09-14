Significant warming trend underway, even hotter times ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After two extremely wet and cool days, sunshine made a valiant return to the Stateline Tuesday, and temperatures responded very nicely as a result.

When all was said and done, temperatures topped out at 77°, mirroring the normal high temperature for September 13. In the days ahead, temperatures will be anything but normal, as a significant pattern change evolves.

Clear skies and light or calm winds overnight will allow temperatures to fall quickly, and by the dawn’s early light Wednesday, some outlying locales may see temperatures as cool as the upper 40s.

But sunshine will be out from start to finish Wednesday, and with winds to shift slightly more southerly, temperatures should reach the lower 80s.

We will remain fairly quiet and sunny through the end of the week into the weekend (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday’s to feature a few more clouds by comparison, but also a slightly stronger breeze will be blowing, which should allow for temperatures to take another step in the warmer direction. Highs Thursday will reach the middle 80s, though humidity will remain manageable.

The upper level wind pattern will be undergoing a gradual change over the next several days, which will lead to gradual warming continuing on a day to day basis. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will feature a ridge of high pressure building over the nation’s midsection, often seen a hallmark characteristic of a warm weather pattern.

Come this weekend, a trough of low pressure will dig into the westernmost part of the United States. That will result in a chilly, unsettled weekend pattern for the southwest, including California, Arizona, and Nevada, among other states. The deep trough will serve to strengthen the ridge over the eastern two-thirds of the nation, which will allow a dome of heat to become established, and eventually expand eastward.

What does all that mean for us, locally? We’re to expect temperatures to warm a degree or two by the day from 85° Friday to 86° Saturday to 87° Sunday. Once the hot air dome expands far enough eastward to directly impact us Monday, it’s fair to expect temperatures to reach the 90° mark, or even slightly above it, Monday and again on Tuesday. Longer range projections suggest the unseasonable warmth/heat may stick around through the end of next week!

More late season is heading our way and for much of the country (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Hopefully, you haven’t put the summer attire away for the year, because summer appears to be far from over!

