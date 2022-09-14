Several fire crews respond to house explosion in Freeport

Crews said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near Harlem Center Road and U.S. Route 20.
Freeport home explosion
Freeport home explosion(WIFR)
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Several fire and emergency crews work together Tuesday evening to fight the flames of a massive home explosion in Freeport.

Crews told 23 News the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near Harlem Center Road and U.S. Route 20.

This is a developing story. 23 WIFR News will provide updates as they become available.

