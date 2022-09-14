Rockford Public School staff ask for wage increases over staff shortages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of Rockford public school staff members pack a board meeting Tuesday night demanding a fair contract.

Paraprofessionals are teacher’s assistants. Teacher shortages nationwide and in Rockford force these local staff members to fulfill more responsibilities and they feel they aren’t recognized for it

Laura O’Brien works in early childhood education for more than two decades. She is one of a plethora of teacher assistants, food service workers and bus drivers who are overworked and underpaid.

“They say that they appreciate us. But they don’t show it,” says O’Brien. “They’re more worried about having subs in the building than they are about having paras in the building.”

Staff shortages contribute to canceled bus routes, busier lunch periods, and less access to classroom resources. Many like O’Brien share their frustration with the situation with the school board.

“We are the frontline workers of this school without us, the school district would not function at all,” says Sandra Patlin, Vice President of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, a workers union representing RPS paraprofessionals.

“Because of quarantine rules, we have people out more than they used to be, and we’re aware that the teachers have had to substitute have had to lose their planning periods,” says RPS District 205 board Vice President Tim Rollins.

Rollins says the board hears their complaints about re-opening contracts and will do their best to work on a solution to ease the burden for their staff.

“We’ve been looking at creative ways to try to help that out. And then you know, some of those I think will be coming forward at some point.”

Many staff members hope something is done quickly. They believe the situation will worsen as the school year goes on.

“We have to make money to feed our families. Our families, it’s the people you guys are serving, which is our students,” says Patlin.

School staff says they also want the board to return the $250 bonus, which rewards staff for working a certain number of days. They say without it, they are losing thousands of dollars and some have to pick up a second or third job during the school year.

Another major issue brought up during public comment is increasing diversity in local schools so all students can do well academically.

