Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus

Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought fentanyl to school.(sshepard via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities in California say a school employee has been hospitalized after coming into contact with fentanyl pills on campus.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a Chipman Junior High School student allegedly brought 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet to school on Sept. 9.

Authorities said a yard supervisor overdosed after inadvertently making contact with the pills while finding them on the student.

A police officer with the Kern High School District administered Narcan to the staff member, who was later transported to a hospital.

The BPD said the school supervisor was checking the student after the 13-year-old was involved in an unrelated altercation with another student that day.

Police said the student was also in possession of about $300.

According to Bakersfield police, it wasn’t immediately known if any of the pills were sold or given to other students, but the 13-year-old was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sales purposes and other associated duties.

The school employee is expected to survive the incident, and BPD said it is working with the Bakersfield City School District to ensure campus safety.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews said the incident happened just after 7:00 p.m. near Harlem Center Road and U.S. Route 20.
Couple critically hurt, airlifted to hospital after house explosion near Freeport
Photo of the casino
Hard Rock Casino employees to see a boom in their bank account
The vehicle is described as a 2011-2019 dark gray Ford Explorer.
Home invasion suspects posed as utility workers, say Rockford police
Illinois income and property tax rebate checks are ready to head out the door to help people...
Six million Illinoisans will receive property, income tax rebates
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A used car shop will soon have a new home down the block from its...
Grote ‘dealer for the people’ Automotive rolls into newer, larger space

Latest News

Stephen Broderick enters the 299th District Courtroom to plead guilty and receive a sentence...
Ex-deputy gets life for killing ex-wife, stepdaughter, stepdaughter’s boyfriend
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
R. Kelly convicted on multiple counts, acquitted of trial fixing
FILE - Alex Jones is expected to testify eventually but hasn’t attended the trial so far.
Infowars rep: ‘False statements’ on Sandy Hook shooting
One of the main ways to prevent this is to have your gas-related appliances checked once a year...
Safety expert offers tips to avoid a home explosion
Freeport house explosion shakes neighborhood
Freeport house explosion shakes neighborhood