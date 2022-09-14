Hazy sunshine to stick around as temperatures gradually warm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A second straight day of sunshine allowed temperatures to take a step for the warmer once again on Wednesday, though it didn’t get quite as warm as initially thought.

There are two key reasons for this. First, low temperatures ended up cooling down a few more degrees than expected, with the mercury having dropped all the way down to 49° in Rockford. It was the first time the mercury had dropped below 50° since June 19!

The other reason warming was somewhat limited was the presence of haze in our atmosphere, prohibiting us from experiencing the full effect of the sun’s warming powers. That haze is actually smoke billowing in from wildfires in the Western United States. While the thickest concentrations are to our northwest, there’s been enough to notice.

Smoke from western wildfires has given the air a bit of a hazy, silky appearance. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thankfully, that smoke is not making its way to surface level, and thus is not affecting the quality of the air we’re breathing this Wednesday.

The smoke is not having any impact on our air quality, which remains good Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Moving forward into Thursday, the smoke will still be around, but likely in a thinner capacity than Wednesday. Thus, air quality concerns are nil here. However, along the Lake Michigan shoreline, it may suffer ever so slightly.

The air quality may get a tiny bit worse Thursday, especially to our southwest and to our east. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though not as thick as Wednesday, there'll be at least a tiny bit of smoke/haze in the skies once again. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Friday, smoke concentrations will thin even more, and will hardly be noticeable.

The smoke's concentration is to thin a bit more on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clear skies tonight will allow for another night of quick cooling, with temperatures likely falling into the middle 50s. Once again, fog is possible in spots, though dense fog doesn’t appear to be a major concern at this stage in the game.

Sunshine will be prominently featured again Thursday, though the belief is that there may be slightly more cloudiness around than in days past, especially in the afternoon. Southerly winds will help propel temperatures back into the lower 80s.

A few more clouds may be around Thursday, though sunshine should be abundant. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Friday, cloudiness may become a bit more noticeable, though it’s not likely to completely obscure the sunshine. Southerly winds remain intact and will send our temperatures another degree or two higher, likely reaching the middle 80s.

A bit more cloudiness is expected on Friday, though no precipitation is expected. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are to remain rather steady in the middle 80s Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. A weak cold front may ignite a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and potentially again on Sunday. However, dry hours are to be abundant in both cases.

The big story next week then becomes the heat. As a trough of upper level low pressure digs into California, a dome of heat is to become established over the Plains, and by Tuesday, it’ll have expanded eastward to overspread our area. Current projections of temperatures reaching 90° or even a few degrees higher remain intact both Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

A huge dome of heat will expand eastward over the Stateline in the early to middle stages of next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

