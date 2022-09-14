Greenwich Village Art Fair returning for its 74th year

Greenwich Village Art Fair returns
Greenwich Village Art Fair returns
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Greenwich Village Art Fair is returning for its 74th year on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m-6 p.m., through Sunday, September 18 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The festival will be located at the Rockford Art Museum Park at Riverfront Museum Park, 711 North Main St. in downtown Rockford.

The event will feature over 80 artists and five art collectives from across the nation, live music, food trucks and activities for all ages.

Types of artwork that will be featured include paintings, jewelry, sculptures, glass, textiles, photography, wood, mixed media, and more.

Admission is $5 for adults and for kids who are under 12 can get in for free.

