Boylan stays unbeaten in NIC-10, Guilford picks up win in overtime

By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Last year’s Boylan boys soccer team lost once. That was in the first game against Class 3A Huntley. The Titans then ripped off 27 straight in route to a Class 2A state title. The Titans are off to another impressive start this season.

NIC-10 Scores

Boylan 4, Belvidere North 1

Harlem 2, Jefferson 1

Guilford 2, Hononegah 1 F/OT

East 2 (7), Belvidere 2 (6) F/PK

Non-Conference

St. Charles East 7, Auburn 0

