‘Big bad wolf’? Police capture pet wolf spotted near daycare

Police in Oklahoma say they helped capture a pet wolf that was spotted near a daycare.
Police in Oklahoma say they helped capture a pet wolf that was spotted near a daycare.(Oklahoma City Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - Police officers in Oklahoma said they spotted a rare pet roaming the streets on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers helped capture a pet wolf that was reported as a lost animal.

According to the police department, a resident reported the pet, which is 85% wolf and 15% Alaskan Malamute, missing before it was seen near a daycare.

Officers said the “big bad wolf” was instead a “cuddly puppy” as they reunited the animal with its owner safe and sound.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago Co. jail 2022
Winnebago County to uphold Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’ on Jan. 1
The vehicle is described as a 2011-2019 dark gray Ford Explorer.
Home invasion suspects posed as utility workers, say Rockford police
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Belton, 37, is being held in the Boone County jail.
Belvidere man accused of luring a minor
Illinois income and property tax rebate checks are ready to head out the door to help people...
Six million Illinoisans will receive property, income tax rebates

Latest News

A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Package explodes on Boston campus; 1 injured, FBI involved
Boylan defeated Belvidere North 4-1 Tuesday at home.
NIC-10 Boys Soccer Tuesday
MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says federal agents questioned him about Dominion Voting...
MyPillow exec Lindell says FBI agents seized his cellphone
Staff shortages contribute to canceled bus routes, busier lunch periods, and less access to...
Rockford Public School staff ask for wage increases over staff shortages
Staff shortages contribute to canceled bus routes, busier lunch periods, and less access to...
Rockford Public School staff ask for wage increases over staff shortages