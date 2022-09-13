Volunteers needed for Stroll on State

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a holiday tradition for nearly a decade in the city of Rockford, bringing residents together through music, food and holiday cheer.

The 10th annual Stroll on State is back, and volunteers are needed to help it get up and running.

“We’re hoping for our largest attendance yet, so you know if we hit 100,000 people this year for a one day event, we’ll be super excited,” said Julie uber, Operations Manager for the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The RACVB hosted its first workshop Tuesday. It will take more than 10,000 volunteer hours to set everything up. They will meet every Tuesday and Saturday in the lead-up to November 26th.

“There’s a lot of work that has to happen with refreshing the decorations from last year plus building new decorations for this year,” Huber said.

Volunteers like Pery Eppes, who has helped every year since its inception, urge people to get involved, saying it brings the community closer together.

“It’s really just about giving back at that time, about the joy and the peace that comes about with knowing the community is coming together for something,” Eppes told 23 News.

Individuals interested in lending a hand should visit www.strollonstate.com to sign up for the dates they can assist. As well as hours in the workshop, volunteers assist in decoration days on November 18 and 19, as well as the day of the event.

