Rockford man faces weapon, drug charges

Jenkins, 28, is being held in the Winnebago County jail.
Jenkins, 28, is being held in the Winnebago County jail.(Winnebago County jail)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kenyatta Jenkins, 28, has been charged with multiple weapon and drug offenses after fleeing from police early Tuesday morning.

Rockford Police say they saw Jenkins’ car make an abrupt turn into the Stop-N-Go parking lot on Charles Street. The car’s plates were both expired and suspended, so after Jenkins came out of the convenience store, officers approached him.

They say multiple bags of suspected crack cocaine were in plain sight in the car. When RPD tried to detain Jenkins, he fled on foot. After a quick pursuit, officers caught up to Jenkins, but he resisted arrest yet again; he was eventually detained and is now in the Winnebago County Jail.

21 grams of cocaine, a loaded gun, which was reported stolen, over 29 grams of cannabis and some cash were recovered by police.

Jenkins is charged with the following: unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting arrest and a variety of traffic violations.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago Co. jail 2022
Winnebago County to uphold Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’ on Jan. 1
The vehicle is described as a 2011-2019 dark gray Ford Explorer.
Home invasion suspects posed as utility workers, say Rockford police
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Extra cash in the wallet.
Illinois rolls out income, property tax rebates
Belton, 37, is being held in the Boone County jail.
Belvidere man accused of luring a minor

Latest News

Mayor Tom McNamara
City officials to host Rockford monthly town halls on violent crime
Bike lanes could improve in Rockford
City seeking millions in state grants for transportation projects
City seeks state grants for transportation projects
City seeks state grants for transportation projects
Gas Prices Rockford
Despite steady drop in prices, Rockford gas costs slightly more than national average