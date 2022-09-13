Rockford man faces weapon, drug charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kenyatta Jenkins, 28, has been charged with multiple weapon and drug offenses after fleeing from police early Tuesday morning.

Rockford Police say they saw Jenkins’ car make an abrupt turn into the Stop-N-Go parking lot on Charles Street. The car’s plates were both expired and suspended, so after Jenkins came out of the convenience store, officers approached him.

They say multiple bags of suspected crack cocaine were in plain sight in the car. When RPD tried to detain Jenkins, he fled on foot. After a quick pursuit, officers caught up to Jenkins, but he resisted arrest yet again; he was eventually detained and is now in the Winnebago County Jail.

21 grams of cocaine, a loaded gun, which was reported stolen, over 29 grams of cannabis and some cash were recovered by police.

Jenkins is charged with the following: unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting arrest and a variety of traffic violations.

