Rockford home invasion suspects still at large

Earlier this month two homes, from different neighborhoods, were burglarized seven minutes apart. The first home invasion occurred in the 2300 block of Rock Terrace while the second happened in the 2500 block of Saxon Place in Rockford. Investigators say in both cases a man posed as a “water department” worker, distracting the homeowner before three more rushed into the home and ransacked it. Neighbors say, in the second invasion a couple invited the scammers into their home with no knowledge what would come next.

“Well, my home was hit. Whenever it was that’s when they made me get the burglar alarm,” said “Jane” a neighbor who wishes to stay anonymous.

Jane claims she was the victim of an attempted home invasion last December. She says a man attempted to kick in her door at 1:15 a.m. and thankfully her alarm system scared him away. Now she owns a second security system that makes sure you know you’re on camera by announcing, “you are being filmed.”

“Even I don’t want to walk in the front door,” said “Jane,” “I’m sorry they’re happening. I’m not surprised they’re happening. I mean there’s a great disparity. Not just in Rockford, in peoples standards of living.”

City of Rockford public works director, Kyle Saunders says this isn’t the first time someone has posed as a utility worker. According to Saunders, key identifiers of a legit City of Rockford worker is a vehicle with the city’s logo, a blue collard shirt and proper I.D.

“A lot of times when we’re coming to your home it’s at the request of the customer who’s experiencing an issue,” said Saunders.

The investigation is ongoing. The alleged suspects are said to drive a dark gray Ford Explorer. If you have any information, call the police or Rockford area crime stoppers.

