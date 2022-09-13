Rockford home invasion suspects still at large

Neighborhoods Edgewater and Springwood were victims to two home invasions, police ask public for help identifying suspects
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two homes from different neighborhoods were burglarized earlier this month, and police are asking the public to help identify the suspect.

Earlier this month two homes, from different neighborhoods, were burglarized seven minutes apart. The first home invasion occurred in the 2300 block of Rock Terrace while the second happened in the 2500 block of Saxon Place in Rockford. Investigators say in both cases a man posed as a “water department” worker, distracting the homeowner before three more rushed into the home and ransacked it. Neighbors say, in the second invasion a couple invited the scammers into their home with no knowledge what would come next.

“Well, my home was hit. Whenever it was that’s when they made me get the burglar alarm,” said “Jane” a neighbor who wishes to stay anonymous.

Jane claims she was the victim of an attempted home invasion last December. She says a man attempted to kick in her door at 1:15 a.m. and thankfully her alarm system scared him away. Now she owns a second security system that makes sure you know you’re on camera by announcing, “you are being filmed.”

“Even I don’t want to walk in the front door,” said “Jane,” “I’m sorry they’re happening. I’m not surprised they’re happening. I mean there’s a great disparity. Not just in Rockford, in peoples standards of living.”

City of Rockford public works director, Kyle Saunders says this isn’t the first time someone has posed as a utility worker. According to Saunders, key identifiers of a legit City of Rockford worker is a vehicle with the city’s logo, a blue collard shirt and proper I.D.

“A lot of times when we’re coming to your home it’s at the request of the customer who’s experiencing an issue,” said Saunders.

The investigation is ongoing. The alleged suspects are said to drive a dark gray Ford Explorer. If you have any information, call the police or Rockford area crime stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago Co. jail 2022
Winnebago County to uphold Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’ on Jan. 1
Illinois is beginning the process of removing its cash bail system.
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system
Belton, 37, is being held in the Boone County jail.
Belvidere man accused of luring a minor
Miss Carly's transitions to new building, as old building still violates special use permit
Miss Carly’s in violation of multiple building codes, fined by city
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

Photo of a security camera from one of the neighbors
Home invasion criminals still wanted
Overall, the pattern ahead looks to be really, really pleasant.
Mark's Monday Evening Forecast -- 9/12/2022
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A used car shop will soon have a new home down the block from its...
Grote ‘dealer for the people’ Automotive rolls into newer, larger space
Around 800 pints of blood a week allows RRVBVC to efficiently serve more than a dozen local...
Edward’s Orchard gets into the giving season with RRVBC blood drive