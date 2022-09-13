Nearly $450K in RISE grants to jumpstart regional economic plans

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Four regional grant recipients are part of a $3.5 million effort to promote long-term economic recovery.

The city of Freeport - $75,000.00 for economic recovery planning the city’s downtown area.

Ogle County - $75,000.00 for an economic recovery plan focused on broadband, employment and housing.

Region 1 Joint Planning Commission - $148,916.94 for a Northern Illinois Emerging Industry and Workforce analysis.

Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau - $150,000.00 for a tourism recovery master plan focused on tourism and business impacts.

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) shared a list of all 42 grant recipients awarded funding to jump start local economic recovery initiatives through the Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery (RISE) program.

The state hopes that these grants will help local governments and economic development organizations (EDOs) update plans to promote long-term prosperity in each community.

Grantees will later see a competitive grant opportunity to apply for funding for specific projects outlined in their economic plans.

The RISE program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“These grants will help communities craft economic development plans that reflect the specific impact of the pandemic on their region, with the opportunity to apply for funding to put the plans into action in the future,” said Pritzker.

