Man gets 20 years for 2018 shooting on Kishwaukee Street
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Devin L. Stevenson, 38, received a 20 year prison sentence Monday for a shooting that happened in 2018.
Stevenson was convicted of attempted first-degree murder during a bench trial.
Prosecutors say that on May 16, 2018, Stevenson shot a man who was driving a vehicle on Kishwaukee Street. The victim then drove himself to a local hospital and identified Stevenson as the suspect.
Police found Stevenson at a local residence along with a firearm that matched the bullet casings found at the scene.
