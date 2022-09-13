Man gets 20 years for 2018 shooting on Kishwaukee Street

Stevenson is currently held at the Winnebago County jail.(Winnebago County jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Devin L. Stevenson, 38, received a 20 year prison sentence Monday for a shooting that happened in 2018.

Stevenson was convicted of attempted first-degree murder during a bench trial.

Prosecutors say that on May 16, 2018, Stevenson shot a man who was driving a vehicle on Kishwaukee Street. The victim then drove himself to a local hospital and identified Stevenson as the suspect.

Police found Stevenson at a local residence along with a firearm that matched the bullet casings found at the scene.

