Major improvements to begin Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s extremely difficult to find a single silver lining when it comes to our weather over the past two days.

Sunday and Monday saw temperatures fail to reach any higher than the middle 60s, levels more typically witnessed in mid-October. The bigger story, undoubtedly, was the rain that had fallen. Officially, 5.35″ of rain fell in Rockford since Sunday, which is more than we’d typically see over a span of 50 days between September 1 and October 30!

We've seen more rainfall in the past two days than we typically see in all of September and the first 20 days of October combined. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thankfully, the rain came over a much longer duration, so flooding concerns, to this point, have been kept to a minimum. What about our rivers, though? The early read is that our river levels, while rising and expected to continue to do so in the coming days, are not likely to become overly problematic.

Current projections suggest that minor flooding may occur along the Pecatonica River in Freeport, while the rest of our area’s waterways are expected to remain below flood stage.

Thankfully, there shouldn't be any cause for significant flooding along the Rock River. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Minor flooding may take place in Freeport along the Pecatonica River. Otherwise, there should be minimal impacts along the rest of our waterways. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At long last, the slow-moving, nearly stationary upper level low pressure system is beginning to pull off to the east, meaning the rain is, in all likelihood, just about finished. Still, a shower or two can’t be ruled out before midnight. Clearing is likely to take place as we head closer to dawn. We may, however, have some fog to look out for should that be the case.

The storm system responsible for the chilly, wet pattern is starting to finally push east. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is back in full force Tuesday, and will shine from start to finish. Northwesterly breezes may limit warming somewhat, but it’s reasonable to expect temperatures to reach the middle and upper 70s.

Sunshine returns Tuesday from start to finish. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds should begin to shift to the southeast Wednesday, which should allow temperatures to inch up another notch or two, likely reaching the lower 80s.

Sunshine is again on tap for Wednesday, as temperatures return to the 80s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As upper level high pressure expands eastward over the course of this week, a much warmer pattern should evolve. A dome of warmth is expected to set up shop overhead in the middle to late stages of the workweek, promising several days of sunshine and a warming trend to continue by the day. It’s reasonable to believe that temperatures could take a run toward 90° by early next week.

A dome of upper level high pressure is to bring plenty of sunshine in the days ahead, along with much warmer temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

