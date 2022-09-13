Local group celebrates Ulysses S. Grant’s 200 birthday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 2022 marks the 200th birthday of former U.S President Ulysses S. Grant and one local history group is celebrating this historic event of the long time Illinois resident.

Cake was served as the Rock River Valley Civil War Roundtable hosted an event Monday night celebrating the life and legacy of President Grant.

Pictures and videos of the President were shown along with items from Rockford civil war veterans.

President Grant also has a house located in Galena and former congressman Don Manzullo is bringing his efforts to get funding to restore the historic home.

“So we’re just trying to piece together different civil war roundtables like this one... raising the interest nationally to restore Grants home.. its big for history.” said Manzullo.

