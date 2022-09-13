Hard Rock Casino employees to see a boom in their bank account

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hard Rock Casino bumps up its employees wages significantly for half of it’s U.S. workforce, including Rockford.

Staff say this $3 raise on all future paychecks couldn’t come at a better time, as inflation surges and a fear of a recession lingers.

“At the end of the day we are going to see a lot more team members who are coming to work stressed out and worried about how to pay for their light bill. How to buy food for their families you know. A simple change that impacts them day over day,” said Miguel Pascual, Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino human resources director.

The casino will put more than $100 million to raise wages, but the catch is that staff members who don’t earn tips get the raise. Casino leaders say this move is important to remain someone’s employer of choice. It will also relieve any stress employees may feel about the current state of the economy.

One staff member who isn’t included in the raise praises his employers actions.

“This is a life changing increase for a majority of our employees. It does not bother me in any way shape or sense,” said Christian Drucejones, Rockford’s Casino executive assistant, “I’m just thrilled for all of the team members who are going to be impacted and it’s just a really exciting time.”

According to Casino.org, the increase greatly benefits lower-level staffers, but some salary employees could see an increase in their compensation too.

“The world looks much different than it did just a few years ago at the start of the pandemic. Cost of simple day to day goods, gas, food, housing, all of that’s changed. We know at the end of the day, if we expect them to be happy at work we need to be able to affect them at work in a way that matters to them,” said Pascual.

The casino’s human resources department says right now it’s prepared to bring on a dozen Hard Rock “Rockstar’s”, but they may introduce even more staff in the near future.

