CUTE: Noise complaint turns into officers celebrating girl’s quinceanera

Officers in North Carolina say a family welcomed them to celebrate a girl's quinceanera after...
Officers in North Carolina say a family welcomed them to celebrate a girl's quinceanera after the department received a noise complaint call.(Greensboro Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - North Carolina officers say a family recently welcomed them to be part of a special celebration.

The Greensboro Police Department reported it received a noise complaint call over the weekend. Arriving officers said they discovered that a young lady was celebrating her quinceanera.

The department said the family invited officers to join in on the celebration, which included enjoying some food.

Officers reportedly handed out stickers to kids and took a picture with the birthday girl.

The department wished the young lady a happy birthday while receiving no further noise complaints from the party.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago Co. jail 2022
Winnebago County to uphold Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’ on Jan. 1
The vehicle is described as a 2011-2019 dark gray Ford Explorer.
Home invasion suspects posed as utility workers, say Rockford police
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Belton, 37, is being held in the Boone County jail.
Belvidere man accused of luring a minor
Rockford Police on scene
Rockford police officers called to several crime scenes this weekend

Latest News

According to police, Desaray Thurmer was last seen around 8 p.m. on Sept. 5. She is about 5′6″...
Tennessee teen feared missing after Uber ride may have run away, police say
Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation of former President Bill Clinton, has died at...
Ken Starr, whose probe led to Clinton impeachment, dies at age 76
A retired paramedic and nurse found herself being treated after she was knocked down at a...
CAUGHT ON CAM: 78-year-old woman knocked out by escaping bookstore robber, police say
The bill would mark the most significant abortion proposal by a Republican in Congress since...
GOP’s Graham unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks