City officials to host Rockford monthly town halls on violent crime

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A community effort between city leaders and residents will focus on public safety.

Rockford city officials invite the public to participate in monthly town hall meetings outlining efforts to curb violent crime.

Residents will hear from mayor Tom McNamara, Chief Carla Redd and Jennifer Cacciapaglia, executive director of the mayor’s office of domestic and community violence prevention.

5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, Crusader Clinic, 1200 W. State Street.

5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, Nordlof Center, 118 N. Main Street.

5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, Rockford University, Fisher Chapel, 5050 E. State Street.

Anyone needing accommodation to attend can call 779-348-7150.

