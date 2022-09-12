Rockford community climbs 110 flights to honor 9/11 victims

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 9/11 is day of remembrance...honoring those who both fell victim to and gave their lives to save others during the devastating terrorist attack on the Twin Towers and Pentagon.

It has been 21 years since the fall of the Twin Towers and the country lost close to 3,000 people that day. Each year this day is remembered by Americans in honorable ways. Including a first of it’s kind event, Sunday at Rockford Guilford High School.

“It’s a lot heavier and hotter than I thought. I have a deeper appreciation for what firefighters and EMS do,” said Deb Alms, who was one of the climbers.

Deb Alms is one of the many who walked in emergency personel shoes for Rockford Hero Climb. She wore her husband’s fire fighter suit while climbing to get a better feel for what first responders had to go through to climb the Twin Towers on 9/11.

“It was really eye opening on what can happen, what they go through. It’s just what they go through on a daily basis that most people don’t understand,” said Deb.

She prepared for her climb by walking 3,500 steps in her neighborhood every night.

Proceeds from the Rockford Hero Climb goes to the Greg Lindmark Foundation. Which aims to improve the mental health of first responders. Greg’s brother Brad says, he hopes that first time event will become an annual event in the future.

“This is one of those hair goes up on your arm events. Just to see the success it’s having and the work put into it, it’s incredible,” said Brad Lindmark, president of the Greg Lindmark Foundation.

“A lot of our first responders here are dealing with a lot of issues that stem from things that happen, you know, in their job,” said Gordon, “You know it’s a way to commemorate what happened by doing something good and creating awareness.”

Event organizers say they were surprised by the big turnout, and sees it as a sign that the community feels the importance of commemorating a day that forever changed our country.

“It’s being an American. It’s being thankful for what you have. It’s remembering the people who gave everything for what you can now enjoy,” said Deb.

More than 50 peple who attended the event climbed in memory of someone who died or gave their life to save others.

Greg Lindmark Foundation will be in attendance at the Ice Hogs game on November 25 to sell jerseys. All proceeds will be going to the foundation who helps emergency personel with getting the care they needed.

