Rockford police officers called to several crime scenes this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police made several arrests in unrelated incidents over the weekend:

A 22-year-old faces multiple charges after being found just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue with a loaded handgun and more than 94 grams of cannabis.

Police were dispatched at 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 to the Stop-N-Go, 2211 Charles Street for a report of shots fired. A gray Hyundai Sonata was found abandoned in the 200 block of Dougherty Place suspected to be at the scene of the shooting. Officers located multiple shell casings and a loaded gun at the scene.

A 38-year-old man faces burglary, theft and criminal damage to property charges after police were dispatched to Sealmaster in the 900 block of 7th Street for a report of an alarm. On scene, officers found a busted-out window and three snow blowers stolen from the shop. Police say two suspects in the burglary are still at-large.

A 19-year-old and a 16-year-old face a slew of charges after a police chase involving a vehicle reported stolen out of Rockford. Just before 1 a.m. Monday, police located a blue Hyundai Sonata traveling westbound on Whitman Street. Officers say when the occupants noticed they were being followed by police, they took off on foot. One suspect is still at-large, but during the police chase, baggies of white powdery substance and a loaded handgun were recovered.