Rockford man shot at ex-girlfriend, three kids; found guilty of attempted murder

Holliday is being held in the Winnebago County jail awaiting a status hearing on Oct. 7, 2022.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 25-year-old Kahlid Holliday was convicted by a jury on Wednesday, Sept. 7, of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Prosecutors said that on October 23, 2021, Holliday chased his ex-girlfriend on I-90 after an argument about a vehicle. His three children were in her vehicle during the car chase.

He then shot at the vehicle twice, with one of the bullets hitting the woman’s driver-side window.

No one was injured as a result of the shooting.

Holliday is expected back in court for a status hearing at 1:30 p.m. on October 7.

