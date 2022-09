ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After over 5″ of rain the past 36 hours we begin to slowly dry out today. Cloudy and cool with highs around 60. Clearing tonight with lows dropping to 52 degrees. Mostly sunny Tuesday through the weekend with middle 70′s Tuesday and Wednesday and upper 70′s Thursday through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.