Police: Men posed as utility workers before Rockford home invasions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of home invasions last Saturday prompts police to open an investigation in Rockford.

Police released photos of a dark gray 2011-19 Ford Explorer connected with both of the incidents from Saturday, Sept. 3 in the 2300 block of Rock Terrace and the 2500 block of Saxon Place in Rockford.

Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, police say they responded to the Rock Terrace residence after a homeowner was rushed by four men, one of who began the invasion by claiming he worked with the Water Department, and that there was trouble with the water in the neighborhood.

The men ransacked the residence, leaving with a large amount of personal property.

A few minutes later, another homeowner on Saxon Place called police about a similar incident. The owner says two males knocked on the door claiming to work for ComEd and the Water Department. The homeowner reportedly led the men to the kitchen, and while one distracted the homeowner, the other suspect stole items from the house.

Police say the suspects in both incidents appear to be the same.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

