PAW Patrol ‘Heroes Unite’ tickets on sale this Friday

Ryder and the gang are making a move back to the Forest City for PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite.” The interactive stage show plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, and Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St. in Rockford.

In this adventure, the audience gets to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups solve puzzles as honorary members of the pack, while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time.

Tickets for both performances go on sale Friday, September 16 at the Coronado PAC or BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at 815-968-5222 or www.pawpatrollive.com.

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” follows Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as they face their greatest challenge yet. When Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog, chaos ensues all over the world. It’s up to the PAW Patrol to catch the clones, rescue Robo Dog, and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate top hero!

Featuring stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along, this staged extravaganza is jam-packed with action and fun for the whole family!

Tickets: Tickets start at $20 and are available at tTicket prices are inclusive of a $4 facility fee. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply.

A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available starting at $110. The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opportunity with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP tickets.

For more information or to join the Tail Mail mailing list for pre-sale and other exclusive offers, visit www.pawpatrollive.com.

