More rain on the way overnight, Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday was one for the record books, meteorologically speaking, in the Stateline.

For the vast majority of the day, a steady, occasionally heavy rain was falling throughout the Stateline, producing some extremely healthy totals in many spots. As of mid-evening Sunday, most of the area had seen well over an inch of rainfall, with Rockford officially registering a whopping 4.45″.

Most areas saw well over an inch of rain Sunday, including a whopping 4.45" in Rockford. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Not only did that easily establish a new record for September 11 here, it marks the wettest day in more than a decade. The last time Rockford saw more than 4.45″ you’d have to go back to July 23, 2010, when 4.70″ came down. To add some additional context, only eleven other times since 1905 had there been 4.45″ or more rainfall in a calendar day! Lastly, we picked up more rain today than we typically see between September 1 and October 9!

Sunday's in the books as having been the wettest day here in over twelve years. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A very slow-moving upper level low pressure system is behind the extremely wet weather, and the system’s not forecast to move a whole lot over the course of the next 24 hours. If anything, it may actually drift a little bit further west overnight or early tomorrow morning before a gradual eastward exit takes place later on in the day.

With upper level low pressure sitting right overhead, things are likely to remain unsettled overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The upper level low pressure is to remain nearly stationary through midday Monday, meaning rain is not leaving the forecast anytime soon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Finally by Monday night, the low will begin to move out a bit more quickly, allowing things to turn quieter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

What that means is that unsettled weather’s here to stay for some time. Most of the area has seen a lengthy break from the rainfall Sunday evening, but steady rain continues to drift southwestward out of Wisconsin, and the expectation is that rain is to resume over much of the Stateline in the hours around or shortly after midnight. It’s quite likely there’ll be several hours of uninterrupted rain that follows, and that the morning commute Monday could very well be slowed down a bit.

Rain is likely to pick up as the evening rolls on. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain is to again become more widespread and heavier early Monday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain is likely to remain over much of the area early Monday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From mid-morning Monday on, activity should turn more scattered in coverage, and rain-free hours will become increasingly likely from that point forward. Still, with cloud cover expected to remain thick, and northerly winds still to blow, temperatures will reach no higher than the lower 60s.

While a few showers may extend into the evening hours, things should become increasingly quiet as the night progresses.

Activity will start to become more scattered later in the morning Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Breaks in the rainfall will become more numerous in the afternoon Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Scattered showers are still possible around dinnertime Monday, though many of us will be drying out by then. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain should wrap up no later than 10pm Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

When all is said and done, though, additional rainfall amounts may be quite healthy in spots. Current model projections suggest an additional 1″ to 2″ of rain could still be ahead of us over the next 24 hours. Not all of us will see that much, but one or two towns could. The greatest chance for the heaviest rain appears to set up along and north of Interstate 88.

Computer forecast models continue to suggest additional healthy rainfall totals are possible. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Major improvements are in store beginning Tuesday, as high pressure settles back in, allowing sunshine to return in a big way. With unlimited sunshine expected from start to finish Tuesday, temperatures will return to the middle and upper 70s.

Tuesday looks to be much, much improved. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

80s are to return Wednesday with sunshine again expected to be dominant, and longer range modeling projects 80s to prevail for at least the next week. Our next rain chance doesn’t appear in the forecast until Saturday night.

