Grote ‘dealer for the people’ Automotive rolls into newer, larger space

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the most memorable used car dealers in the stateline will soon have a new home down the block from its current location in Rockford.

Grote Automotive opened its first location in Illinois almost two years ago in the old Sears building next to Cherryvale Mall, but by March 2023 they will move into the former gymnastics facility down the block.

General Manager Steve Ganser says they need a larger space to store vehicles and fix the cars they buy and resell. Grote’s current lot holds only a couple hundred cars ... But the new property will have more than 350 spaces for cars. This move also means the car shop will double its number of employees. Ganser says they didn’t want to move their first Illinois location anywhere else.

“Rockford spent fantastic for us. Cherry Valley has been unbelievable and facilitating the move. They helped us with zoning, everything’s been fantastic. Can’t say enough about it, especially compared to other places we planned it. It’s a dream to be here.”

Ganser says they plan to add another location in Illinois also in the spring, though right now, the location hasn’t been determined.

Grote Automotive opened its fifth Midwestern location in Indiana on Monday.

