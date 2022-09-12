Edward’s Orchard gets into the giving season with RRVBC blood drive

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Give blood and get some free fall treats; that’s the latest initiative from the Rock River Valley Blood Center to encourage the community to make vital donations this week.

Edwards Apple Orchard West in Winnebago reached out to the local blood center about their desire to be an active participant in the community. From there, they organized a blood drive to save lives and get free cider Monday afternoon at the orchard.

Around 800 pints of blood each week allows RRVBC to serve more than a dozen local hospitals. However, donor recruiter Elizabeth Costa says they are in a donation deficit and have to buy from other blood centers to meet this requirement.

Costa says the supply shortage is a matter of life or death- donors like the ones that give to RRVBC saved her husband’s life a couple of years ago.

“If the blood hadn’t already been available, it would have been too late. I would have lost him that day. I come across people every day. It’s amazing how many people’s lives are affected by receiving blood products,” she said.

In order to donate blood, the person must be in generally good health, at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. People can donate blood once every eight weeks.

The next mobile drive locally will be between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center.

