Despite steady drop in prices, Rockford gas costs slightly more than national average

Gas Prices Rockford
Gas Prices Rockford(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The price of gas in Rockford sits four cents higher than the national average, according to data released Monday from AAA.

Despite an eight-cent drop between Sept. 5 and Sept. 12, the average price of a gallon of gas in Rockford is $3.75. The national average price sits at $3.71, a rate not seen since early March, AAA said.

Experts say the cost of oil is the reason for the price decline.

“Less expensive oil usually leads to less expensive gas for drivers,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross in a news release. “This trend has helped pump prices fall steadily for three straight months and, with fall approaching, more markets could soon see prices below $3 per gallon.”

Illinois has also seen a decrease in gas prices over the last few weeks, with the state’s current average price at $4.01 per gallon, down from $4.31 a month ago.

Diesel prices in Rockford also saw a slight dip, with the average price costing $5.08. The current national average for diesel is $5.01.

Crossing into Rock County, Wisconsin, prices average $3.30 for regular gas or $4.96 for diesel.

For more gas price comparisons, you can check out AAA’s interactive map here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago Co. jail 2022
Winnebago County to uphold Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’ on Jan. 1
Illinois is beginning the process of removing its cash bail system.
‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system
Belton, 37, is being held in the Boone County jail.
Belvidere man accused of luring a minor
Miss Carly's transitions to new building, as old building still violates special use permit
Miss Carly’s in violation of multiple building codes, fined by city
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

Photo of one of the streets
Rockford home invasion suspects still at large
Photo of a security camera from one of the neighbors
Home invasion criminals still wanted
Overall, the pattern ahead looks to be really, really pleasant.
Mark's Monday Evening Forecast -- 9/12/2022
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A used car shop will soon have a new home down the block from its...
Grote ‘dealer for the people’ Automotive rolls into newer, larger space
Around 800 pints of blood a week allows RRVBVC to efficiently serve more than a dozen local...
Edward’s Orchard gets into the giving season with RRVBC blood drive