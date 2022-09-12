Despite steady drop in prices, Rockford gas costs slightly more than national average

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The price of gas in Rockford sits four cents higher than the national average, according to data released Monday from AAA.

Despite an eight-cent drop between Sept. 5 and Sept. 12, the average price of a gallon of gas in Rockford is $3.75. The national average price sits at $3.71, a rate not seen since early March, AAA said.

Experts say the cost of oil is the reason for the price decline.

“Less expensive oil usually leads to less expensive gas for drivers,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross in a news release. “This trend has helped pump prices fall steadily for three straight months and, with fall approaching, more markets could soon see prices below $3 per gallon.”

Illinois has also seen a decrease in gas prices over the last few weeks, with the state’s current average price at $4.01 per gallon, down from $4.31 a month ago.

Diesel prices in Rockford also saw a slight dip, with the average price costing $5.08. The current national average for diesel is $5.01.

Crossing into Rock County, Wisconsin, prices average $3.30 for regular gas or $4.96 for diesel.

For more gas price comparisons, you can check out AAA’s interactive map here.

