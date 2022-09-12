‘Day of Peace’ honored in Rockford alongside national Japanese gardens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Japanese Gardens from across the nation participated in “Gardens for Peace” to promote unity and tranquility on the International Day of Peace.

Anderson Japanese Garden hosted a “Gardens for Peace” installation for the Rockford community, during regular garden hours last weekend.

Partnered with the North American Japanese Gardens Association (NAJGA), “Gardens for Peace” combined three focus areas to unite private and public gardens as a conduit for peace.

The Gardens’ karesansui (dry garden) was raked in a special peace pattern designed by Mrs. Toshiko Tanaka, a Hiroshima-based enamel artist who is an A-bomb survivor and world peace advocate.

Guests were invited to bring their own origami paper crane for $1.00 off the price of admission during the event dates, which hosted other activities, such as haiku and origami.

Many North American Japanese Gardens were created following World War II as collaborative projects between North American and Japanese sister cities to serve as bridges for cultural understanding and reconciliation. Today, Japanese Gardens continue to serve to promote peace and understanding throughout the world.

