Beloit Sky Carp announce 2023 schedule

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A day after their 2022 season came to an end, the Beloit Sky Carp have announced their 2023 schedule.

The Sky Carp’s last two regular season games against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were canceled due to inclement weather over the weekend. Beloit finished the season with a 62-67 overall record, placing third in the Midwest League West Division, and did not make the postseason.

𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩'𝙨 𝙖𝙡𝙡, 𝙛𝙤𝙡𝙠𝙨!



The 2022 season finale at Wisconsin has been cancelled due to rain.



Thank you for your continued support of Beloit baseball! #HereToStay pic.twitter.com/OyXKPFZ5j5 — Beloit Sky Carp (@beloitskycarp) September 11, 2022

The 2022 season was historic for Beloit, the High-A Affiliate for the Miami Marlins underwent a total rebrand and announced a new team name and mascot. The Sky Carp also set an all-time franchise attendance record in 2022.

Beloit will begin the 2023 season on Friday, April 7, 2023, hosting a three-game weekend series against the Timber Rattlers, an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

It's here and it's beautiful! The Sky Carp's 2023 schedule will open with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at home. We are already counting down the days until April 7! (It's 218, in case you were wondering). We can't wait to see all of our loyal fans again! https://t.co/9LYGZp9mch pic.twitter.com/mcVRunhVmo — Beloit Sky Carp (@beloitskycarp) September 12, 2022

Following the three-game set, the schedule reverts to the form it has taken since the 2021 season: six-game series, with Monday being the team’s mandatory off day each week.

While familiar rivals will make their return to ABC Supply Stadium next season, the Sky Carp will welcome in Great Lakes, a Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate, from May 30-June 4, 2023, and Lake County, a Cleveland Indians affiliate, from August 22-27, 2023. Neither team has visited ABC Supply Stadium before.

The Sky Carp will close their home slate with a six-game series against the Timber Rattlers, with the finale taking place on September 3, 2023.

Game times as well as a promotional schedule will be announced in the upcoming months.

Season memberships and mini plans are on-sale now, and single game tickets will become available in the spring of 2023.

