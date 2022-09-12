Beloit Sky Carp announce 2023 schedule

It’s a new era for baseball in Beloit.
It's a new era for baseball in Beloit.
By Leah Doherty
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A day after their 2022 season came to an end, the Beloit Sky Carp have announced their 2023 schedule.

The Sky Carp’s last two regular season games against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were canceled due to inclement weather over the weekend. Beloit finished the season with a 62-67 overall record, placing third in the Midwest League West Division, and did not make the postseason.

The 2022 season was historic for Beloit, the High-A Affiliate for the Miami Marlins underwent a total rebrand and announced a new team name and mascot. The Sky Carp also set an all-time franchise attendance record in 2022.

Beloit will begin the 2023 season on Friday, April 7, 2023, hosting a three-game weekend series against the Timber Rattlers, an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Following the three-game set, the schedule reverts to the form it has taken since the 2021 season: six-game series, with Monday being the team’s mandatory off day each week.

While familiar rivals will make their return to ABC Supply Stadium next season, the Sky Carp will welcome in Great Lakes, a Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate, from May 30-June 4, 2023, and Lake County, a Cleveland Indians affiliate, from August 22-27, 2023. Neither team has visited ABC Supply Stadium before.

The Sky Carp will close their home slate with a six-game series against the Timber Rattlers, with the finale taking place on September 3, 2023.

Game times as well as a promotional schedule will be announced in the upcoming months.

Season memberships and mini plans are on-sale now, and single game tickets will become available in the spring of 2023.

